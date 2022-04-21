Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Will Now Charge Your iPhone Faster: Here’s How

Apple iPhone users who bought the MagSafe battery pack can now charge their iPhones at a faster speed. The company has released a new firmware update that boosts the charging speed of the MagSafe battery pack.

Since its launch, the MagSafe battery pack was offering a charging speed of up to 5W, but with the new update, Apple claims the battery pack can be charged at a speed of 7.5W, which may sound marginal, but still a decent bump from a software update.

The tech giant has updated all the details on its support page about how users can update their MagSafe Battery Pack.

Apple has shared the details about the update on its support page this week and confirmed that you can use iPhone to update the battery pack. You just have to attach the battery pack to the device to get the update which is being released over the air. Once the firmware of the battery pack is updated and installed, iPhone users will see version number 2.7.b.0 in the Settings app. The whole update process will be completed in around 5 minutes.

Apple’s last firmware update for the MagSafe battery pack was in December last year. But this is probably the first update where the charging speed gets a much-needed bump. We are hopeful that any changes to the charging speed do not affect the health of the battery or the iPhone attached to the battery pack.

As you might know, Apple launched the MagSafe battery pack as part of its accessories lineup. This device is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

Apple’s charging speeds for iPhones are still abysmal when compared to what other brands have started dishing out in the past year or so.

iPhone users still get 20W charging support from the default charger, while you have companies like Realme and Oppo now offer 150W charging support for their smartphones.

