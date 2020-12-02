Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Goes on Sale, No Details on India Availability Yet

Apple's new MagSafe Duo charger is now available to purchase, but its sale is only limited to the US at the moment. The MagSafe Duo charger that allows users to charge two devices such as iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously is also listed on the Apple India website for Rs 13,990, though its availability details remain unclear. However, with its sale going live in the US, we can expect the same for the Indian market in the coming days. At the moment, Apple customers in the country can purchase the MagSafe charger for Rs 4,500 that enables wireless charging, but only for one device at a time.

Although the MagSafe chargers including MagSafe Duo work best with iPhone 12 models, they are also compatible with old-gen iPhones, that is, iPhone 8 and above. With the Duo wireless charger, users can choose devices like iPhone 12 and Apple Watch or Apple AirPods and Apple Watch to charge simultaneously. Notably, several YouTubers have also demonstrated that MagSafe charger works with Android phones such as OnePlus 8 and Google Pixel 5, though it might deliver the best performance. Apple has also revealed that the MagSafe Duo (and even the MagSafe charger) does not come with a USB adapter inside the box.

Apple recommends users to separately purchase a 20W USB Type-C power adapter to make sure that the MagSafe Duo charger functions properly. The company notes that the MagSafe Duo charger connected with a USB Type-C Power adapter with 27W output would provide wireless charging output of up to 14W. Its packaging; however, does include a one meter USB Type-C to Lightning cable. Customers can either purchase Apple's own 20W USB Type-C Power Adapter for Rs 1,900 or third-party USB-C adapters.

The Apple India website also reveals that the MagSafe Duo charger will be available to purchase with an EMI option starting Rs 1,636 per month. Apple has currently listed a bunch of MagSafe accessories such as iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe for Rs 5,900 and iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe for Rs 4,900 - both available to purchase. Meanwhile, the MagSafe Duo wireless charger price in the US is set at $129 that is roughly Rs 9,500 in India.