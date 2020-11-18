Apple MagSafe Duo Maxes Out at 11W Charging, Requires a 27W+ Adapter for Full 14W Potential

Apple's MagSafe Duo charger is a much talked upon gadgets from the Cupertino-based giant. The MagSafe Duo charger allows users to wirelessly charge their Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously. While the charger looks like a good way to keep all your Apple gadgets topped up, it does not deliver the full 15W fast wireless charging that MagSafe enables. Instead, the MagSafe Duo maxes out at an 11W output while using a 20W USB C power adapter. Apple has also updated the same on its product description page for the upcoming MagSafe Duo charger.

In the product description page, Apple has said that in order to leverage the full 14W wireless charging on the MagSafe Duo charger, users need a 27W or higher USB type-C adapter. This means that even after pairing with the $19 20W Apple adapter, users won't be able to leverage the full potential of the MagSafe Duo charger, or the 15W charging on the solo MagSafe charger. Apple sells a 30W USB type-C adapter bundled with the MacBook Air for $49. This is after the $129 (roughly Rs 9,500) price of the MagSafe Duo charger alone, something considered quite expensive in terms of charging accessories.

This recent development makes the whole package of getting a MagSfe Duo charger and using it at its full potential a close to $180 (roughly Rs 13,300 in India) affair. Apple has not announced when it will launch the MagSafe Duo charger for end users. The accessory has been listed as 'coming soon' on the Apple website. In another development, Apple has filed a patent for an iPhone case that could allow the iPhone to run faster by speeding up the processor.