Apple Makes it Clear That No Coronavirus Themed Entertainment Apps or Games Are Allowed

Apple is not going to allow any games or entertainment apps that piggyback on the Coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic, to pass through the App Store filters. The company has confirmed that it will only allow COVID-19 related app submissions from the entities that it feels are recognized—such as government bodies, educational and medical institutions busy with research on the Coronavirus, non-governmental organizations and companies that have credentials in the health space.

In a note to developers, Apple says that it will critically evaluate all apps to ensure data sources are reputable. They are very clear that no entertainment or games with COVID-19 as the theme would be allowed for listing on the App Store. The App Store can be accessed on Apple iPhone, iPad, Macs, iPod Touch, Apple Watch and Apple TV for downloading new apps. “Communities around the world are depending on apps to be credible news sources — helping users understand the latest health innovations, find out where they can get help if needed or provide assistance to their neighbors,” they say.

Apple is also encouraging developers to mark their Coronavirus apps as “Time-Sensitive Event” on the expedite request form to ensure a timely release. An Apple Developer account is available for free for nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities that plan to distribute only free apps on the App Store.

