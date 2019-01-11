Apple Maps is Finally Getting Turn-By-Turn Navigation in India

Apple is said to have enabled turn-by-turn navigation feature for consumers in India. This means that you can now finally use the voice navigation feature on Apple Maps on iOS and macOS devices, as well as in your cars via CarPlay enabled systems.

When it comes to navigation, Apple Maps has never been the go-to choice for Indians. The reason behind that is early releases of Apple Maps never had any directions and most of all, didn’t offer sufficient data. It has mostly been a useless app for Indian consumers, even though it received a number of updates over the years.The turn-by-turn navigation feature has been finally enabled and works well like most Apple products and services. Although, there have been reports that you shouldn’t fully rely on it yet as there are times when it tends to suggest routes that are not ideal, even when you are not traveling in peak traffic hours. This should change as more people start using the service.Just like Google Maps, Apple Maps now also gets cab service integration. This means that when you enter a location where you want head, the app will suggest rides from cab services like Ola and Uber along with fare prices. Clicking on the cab options will open the respective app, so you can quickly book one and be on your way. As pointed out by GSMArena, transport information is still missing so you can’t find out how to reach a place using a bus or train. Other features that are still missing include flyover support and 3D view of an area.