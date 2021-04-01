Apple Maps Now Shows COVID-19 Travel Guidance for 5 Indian International Airports

Apple Maps app, that comes pre-installed on Apple devices like iPhones, Macs, and iPads, is now showing COVID-19 airport travel guidance to users. Through the latest development, Apple Maps users can access local airport health requirements including face coverings, health tests, screenings, and quarantine guidelines. In India, Apple has collaborated with Airports Council International (ACI) to provide information pertaining to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and Chandigarh International Airport in Chandigarh. In case the information is still not available, users must ensure their Maps app is up to date.

Globally, Apple Maps is displaying COVID-19 travel guide for more than 300 airports. In a statement, ACI says that the collaboration remains key to a globally coordinated recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers. This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity," ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira added.

Earlier in March, Apple Maps started showing the COVID-19 vaccine centre in the US. It enables users to access information such as working hours, address, phone number, and website. Notably, Apple Maps received an update last year that allowed users to find COVID-19 testing centres. The feature was rolled out in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US. Both features did not rollout for Apple Maps users in India. Notably, Apple’s competitor Google recently announced that users in India would be able to find accurate vaccine information from its apps such as Google Search, Maps, and Assistant.