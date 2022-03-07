Apple March 8 Event: Top deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and More Before iPhone SE 2022 Launch

Apple is expected to unveil the next-gen iPhone SE 3 tomorrow, March 8. Following the launch, the company may revise the pricing of the current iPhone lineup in order to not cut sales of its own products. Since we are getting a new ‘affordable’ iPhone, the current-generation iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2020 would likely get discontinued. However, it may still be available on e-commerce platforms until the stocks last. Readers must also note that e-retailers like Amazon and Flipkart keep offering sale deals and bank offers on the latest iPhones, while the Apple website sells its products at MRP. Here are the top deals on Apple’s current iPhone lineup, a day before its ‘Peak performance’ launch event.

iPhone SE 2 Price in India

Currently, iPhone SE 2 is priced at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage option, and the 128GB storage model costs Rs 44,900 on the Apple India website. Customers can choose between three colours - Black, Red, and White.

The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2020 is available at Rs 30,298 on Flipkart for the base model. Its 128GB storage option is retailing at Rs 35,298 and there’s another 256GB options at Rs 45,298. The phone is not available on Amazon India.

The iPhone SE 2 features a compact 4.7-inch screen and a single 12-megapixel rear camera. It also gets a physical home button and a 7-megapixel front camera.

iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Price in India

Apple is still selling iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 on its India-specific website. The regular iPhone 11 is retailing at Rs 49,900 and 54,900 for the 64GB and 128GB storage options, respectively. On the other hand, both Amazon and Flipkart are selling the smartphone at the same MRP coupled with deals like exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 mini’s price in India starts at Rs 59,900, and the regular iPhone 12 is available at Rs 65,900.

iPhone 12 mini 64GB: Rs 59,900

iPhone 12 mini 128GB: Rs 64,900

iPhone 12 mini 256GB: Rs 74,900

iPhone 12 64GB: Rs 65,900

iPhone 12 128GB: Rs 70,900

iPhone 12 256GB: Rs 80,900

However, Amazon is offering iPhone 12 at starting Rs 54,999 (64GB), and the 128GB option is available at Rs 60,990. The top 256GB option is available at Rs 71,999.

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Price in India

Naturally, the iPhone 13 series is yet to receive a price cut as the phone debuted less than six months ago. Here’s how the two phones are priced on its India website.



iPhone 13 mini 128GB: Rs 69,900



iPhone 13 mini 256GB: Rs 79,900



iPhone 13 mini 512GB: Rs 99,900



iPhone 13 128GB: Rs 79,900



iPhone 13 256GB: Rs 89,900



iPhone 13 512: Rs 1,09,900

The price on Amazon and Flipkart remain the same, but customers can avail bank deals and exchange offers to bring the price down.

