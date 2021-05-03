Apple May Announce AirPods 3, Alongside Apple Music Hi-Fi Tier In the Coming Weeks

Apple this year will launch its third-generation AirPods. Along with the new AirPods, Apple is also reported to launch a HiFi tier to Apple Music, which will offer high-resolution music streaming to better compete with its fiercest competitor - Spotify. The Apple Music Hi-Fi tier will bring CD-quality, lossless audio to the company’s music streaming application. While there are no details on the Apple Music Hi-Fi as of now, a recent report said that the new Apple Music HiFi will cost $9.99 in the US, which is same as the company’s standard Apple Music subscription. This comes after Swedish streaming giant Spotify announced its premium Hi-Fi tier, allowing music listeners to experience more depth and clarity in songs.

Now, what is Hi-Fi tier audio and how does it improve audio quality? The full-form of Hi-Fi is High Fidelity audio, a term many people are familiar with. High Fidelity audio inaudible noise and distortion, and a flat frequency response within the human hearing range. It is different from stereo quality, which records or reproduces sound that uses two channels - each playing a portion of original sound in a way to create the illusion of locating the sound at a particular position. Hi-Fi audio is considered superior over other formats as it offers a full range of audible frequencies with very little distortion of the original signal. Currently, Apple Music does not offer a high-resolution audio tier. The new Apple Music Hi-Fi tier will compete with other services that offer lossless audio quality like Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, and more.

Alongside lossless Hi-Fi audio, the Cupertino-based giant will also bring its new AirPods (third-generation). Now, the AirPods 3 have been in the news since quite a while. The new AirPods 3 are said to come with a similar design to the AirPods Pro, but will lack premium features like noise-cancelling. The AirPods 3 are said to come with interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case as compared to the AirPods Pro. While there is no official date for the launch yet, the third generation AirPods are said to be launched in the coming weeks.

