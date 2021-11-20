Apple May Be ‘Unhappy’ With This Latest iPhone Gadget from BMW

Apple has already warned iPhone users and accessory makers that attaching iPhones to motorbikes may be a bad idea as it may damage the camera system. Apple in a support document earlier said, “Exposing your iPhone to high amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges, specifically those generated by high-power motorcycle engines, can degrade the performance of the camera system.”

Despite this warning, BMW Motorrad has launched a new smartphone mount called ConnectedRide Cradle to help people attach their smartphones to bikes while riding. Of course, this new accessory from BMW supports Android smartphones as well but BMW seems to disagree with Apple’s explicit warning about how vibrations from motorcycle engines may affect iPhones. As for Android phones, there’s no formal communication from any of the major brands about using smartphone mounts.

The ConnectedRide Cradle serves not only as a simple cradle for comfortably using the smartphone as a satnav while riding. In addition the navigation map and vehicle data such as lean angle, acceleration, deceleration and much more can be displayed via the BMW Motorrad Connected App using the Multi-Controller.

The ConnectedRide Cradle is suitable for many different smartphone sizes and charges the smartphone inductively according to the Qi standard with a maximum of 7.5 W or wired via a USB-C connection with a maximum of 7.5 W (1.5 A at 5 V). An LED charging indicator (can be switched off) provides information about the phone’s charging status.

As for the warning from Apple, “High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not recommended to attach your iPhone to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges that they generate.”

Apple also added, “Attaching your iPhone to vehicles with small-volume or electric engines, such as mopeds and scooters, may lead to comparatively lower-amplitude vibrations, but if you do so a vibration dampening mount is recommended to lessen the risk of damage to your iPhone and its OIS and AF systems. It is also recommended to avoid regular use for prolonged periods to further lessen the risk of damage.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.