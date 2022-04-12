Apple May Be Working On Gaming Controller For iPhone, iPad, Patent Filing Shows

Apple has been venturing into gaming with Apple Arcade. However, there is a hardware market that Apple is yet to venture into. According to a new report, that may happen soon. Patents found by Patently Apple show that the company may have plans to introduce its own gaming controller. The report shows that patents related to game controllers have been granted to Apple by both the US Patents and Trademark Office and the European Patent Office in the past two weeks.

The patents suggest that the project is still in experimental stages, as the illustrations hint at different types of controllers. The first patent was published on March 30, and the second was published on April 10. In one of the concepts, the company shows an accessory similar to the Nintendo Switch Joy Con, where the controller is separated into two different parts that can be attached to the side of the device. This, according to a 9to5Mac report, could work with both iPad and iPhone.

The second design found in Apple’s patents is exclusively for the iPhone. This will work as a foldable case with the buttons inside. The case would also have a small built-in display to show users extra game content or even a touch keypad.

There is a third design that shows a controller with a classic joystick design. This one is said to work with all Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers via Bluetooth. This controller will also have a special switch to enable a gaming mode on the device or even answer a call while playing.

Now, this is not the first time Apple has been rumoured to be working on its own gaming controller. Earlier, in 2020 as well, the company was rumoured to be working on a gaming controller, but there have been no developments ever since.

