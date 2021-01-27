Apple May Be Working on Titanium iPhone, MacBook, and iPad Models, Patent Hints

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple may be working on bringing Titanium MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones, according to a new patent granted to the company. The patent describes how Apple plans to give Titanium an aesthetic finish. It comes after a patent was granted to Apple last month regarding a true matte black MacBook. In this patent however, Apple details how to give a naturally matte material a semi-gloss finish.

A report in 9to5Mac, who first spotted the patent filing, says that it is a more technical patent and deals with the process of combining blasting and etching with a chemical anodisation process in order to achieve the desired finish. Apple says that the blasting and etching is better at hiding flaws in the metal, while the latter offers better protection. "The fine-scale roughness of the etched titanium part and the blasted and etched titanium part is beneficial for hiding surface defects, such as weld lines and crystallographic grain structure differences. In contrast, only blasting a titanium part in a conventional manner falls to impart benefits like hiding weld lines," the patent said. "According to some examples, it may be preferable to utilize a combination of an etching and blasting process while anodizing the titanium part," it said.

Apple currently uses aluminum for its iPhone, MacBooks, and iPad models, which is considered as a lighter version of Titanium. However, Titanium is much stronger and can be used as a far thinner piece to achieve the same strength and stiffness.