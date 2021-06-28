Apple May Bring Bigger Display iPad Models To Cater To Increasing Productivity on iPad

Apple may be looking into iPad sizes that are bigger than the largest 12.9-inch size that the Apple tablet is currently available in. According to a Bloomberg newsletter, the Cupertino-based giant is considering future iPad designs with a larger display. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in the first instalment of the ‘Power On’ newsletter, said that the size change is at least a couple of years down the road, if it happens. This comes at a time when Apple is already rumoured to be planning an iPad redesign for 2022.

Gurman said that larger screens on the iPad may further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook. He said that he has been working on the iPad running on iPadOS 15 beta and with productivity options on the iPad increasing every now and then, the lines between the iPad and MacBook are blurring further. With the increasing productivity, the demand for a larger screen on the iPad is also increasing in order to aid multi-tasking. Bloomberg says that Apple is already planning a redesign for the iPad Pro next year. It says that the redesign will include a new chassis with a rear glass back. This would bring wireless charging to the iPad for the first time. The redesigned iPad Pro may also get reverse wireless charging.

Apple launched this year’s iPad Pro models back in April, during the company’s Spring Loaded event. The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch and is powered by Apple’ in-house M1 silicon chipset. The latest Apple iPad Pro also comes with a mini-LED display that Apple calls an XDR display.

