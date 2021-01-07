Apple May Bring Cheaper AirPods Max Headphones With Plastic Body, Pricing Tipped

Apple is reportedly working on a relatively cheaper version Apple AirPods Max headphones. According to a tipster who goes by the name LeaksApplePro, the company may bring the new over the ear headphones with a plastic body in future, though exact launch date remains unclear. If the report is accurate, it indicates that the next AirPods Max would be lighter than its sibling that weighs roughly 384 grams - which is heavier than many premium over-ear headphones in the market. The Cupertino-based company launched the AirPods Max in December last year, that not only comes with a premium metal body but also a whopping price tag of Rs 59,900.

The tipster in a post on Twitter further adds that the cheaper AirPods Max headphones would carry a price tag of $349 that is roughly Rs 25,500. Other details of the rumoured product remain unclear, at the moment. Though the expected price tag by no means is cheap, the headphone may compromise some of the notable features like active noise cancellation (ANC) support as Apple does with its TWS AirPods lineup (only AirPods Pro TWS earphones have ANC support). But we can still expect it to come with the proprietary H1 chip (or some form of Apple chip) to bring features like adaptive EQ, transparency mode, and spatial audio options. This would also enable the seamless connectivity between the new headphones and other Apple devices such as iPhone, Mac, and iPad.

It will be interesting to see the battery life on the new Apple headphones as the original AirPods Max wireless headphones deliver up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC enabled. Similarly, Apple has been rumoured to working on the next-generation AirPods TWS earphones that are slated to launch this year. Currently, the company is yet to confirm the development of both new AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones and AirPods 3 earphones.