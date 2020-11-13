Apple May Bring Two New M1-Powered MacBook Pro Laptops Next Year: Report

Apple this week finally took its first step away from relying on Intel to provide processors for its Mac computers, with the launch of three new Apple M1-powered Mac computers. Now, a report claims that the Cupertino-based giant could launch two new MacBook Pro models - 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro - powered by its M1 chip in 2021. The report also says that Apple could also be looking at launching a new 24-inch iMac and a smaller Mac Pro next year.

The report in IT Home says that Apple could launch the new M1-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models next year. Currently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is powered by an Intel processor, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro is being offered with both Intel's and Apple's in-house M1 processors. The report also suggests that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with Apple's M1 chip could come with a Mini LED display. Further, it said that the two laptops are expected to arrive in Q3 2021.

The reports also pointed at a possible launch of a 24-inch iMac, expected to arrive by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2021. At present, the iMac comes in two sizes - a 21-inch and a 27-inch offering. A 24-inch iMac, if launched, will sit between the two current iMac models. Further, the report also speculated that a smaller Mac Pro is in the works and is expected to be half the size of the current Mac Pro CPU but will have a similar 'cheese grater' design. The report did not mention any release date for the smaller Mac Pro.

Apple launched a new MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac Mini powered by its in-house M1 processor on November 10. The new M1-powered Mac computers will start shipping from November 17, Apple has said.