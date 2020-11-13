News18 Logo

Apple May Bring Two New M1-Powered MacBook Pro Laptops Next Year: Report

Apple May Bring Two New M1-Powered MacBook Pro Laptops Next Year: Report

The report also said that Apple might bring a 24-inch iMac and a smaller Mac Pro next year.

Apple this week finally took its first step away from relying on Intel to provide processors for its Mac computers, with the launch of three new Apple M1-powered Mac computers. Now, a report claims that the Cupertino-based giant could launch two new MacBook Pro models - 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro - powered by its M1 chip in 2021. The report also says that Apple could also be looking at launching a new 24-inch iMac and a smaller Mac Pro next year.

The report in IT Home says that Apple could launch the new M1-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models next year. Currently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is powered by an Intel processor, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro is being offered with both Intel's and Apple's in-house M1 processors. The report also suggests that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with Apple's M1 chip could come with a Mini LED display. Further, it said that the two laptops are expected to arrive in Q3 2021.

The reports also pointed at a possible launch of a 24-inch iMac, expected to arrive by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2021. At present, the iMac comes in two sizes - a 21-inch and a 27-inch offering. A 24-inch iMac, if launched, will sit between the two current iMac models. Further, the report also speculated that a smaller Mac Pro is in the works and is expected to be half the size of the current Mac Pro CPU but will have a similar 'cheese grater' design. The report did not mention any release date for the smaller Mac Pro.

Apple launched a new MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac Mini powered by its in-house M1 processor on November 10. The new M1-powered Mac computers will start shipping from November 17, Apple has said.


