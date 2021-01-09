Apple May Carry iPhone 12 Seven-Element Camera Lens System on iPhones Till 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple iPhone 12 series was launched with a newly updated seven-element lens assembly for its rear camera. Now, it is being reported that the company will carry forward the seven-element lens system from the iPhone 12 till 2022. According to a research note from known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has no plans to significantly upgrade its iPhone lens system in 2021 or 2022.

The seven-element (7P) lens stack, first introduced with the iPhone 12, sits above the wide angle camera module to increase the light capturing capabilities of the smartphone. The current assembly performs at an f/1.6 aperture equivalent, as compared to the previous lens system that performed equivalent to f/1.8 aperture. Kuo said that the 7P lens system would extend to the iPhone 13's telephoto module. It is also being speculated that the Pro variants will adopt the 7P lens technology across all three rear cameras by 2022.

Kuo further predicted that major Apple suppliers like Largan and Genius Electronics are likely to make the elements required for the 7P lens technology. He further predicted that the two will be locked in a price war through 2021. Apart from these two, Sunny Optial is also speculated to enter the mix with lenses for iPad and 7P lenses for iPhone in 2021.

It was recently reported that Apple will bring its popular LiDAR scanner to all the iPhone models in 2021. The LiDAR scanner is currently present on only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro max and the iPad Pro 2020.