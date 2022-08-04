Apple May Delay iPadOS 16 Launch Till October: Here's Why

Apple is reportedly planning to delay the launch of the next generation of iPadOS by some time, according to a new report.

A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that Apple may be planning to delay the iPadOS 16 launch till October 2022, due to an issue with the new Stage Manager feature on iPadOS 16. According to the report, the Stage Manager feature, which has the option to offer a more Mac-like multi-window experience on an iPad is still under development. The delay is said to be caused partly due to the implementation of the Stage Manager as Apple is still working to fix the bugs. The delay will allow Apple more time to work on the bugs and fix them.

The Stage Manager feature on iPadOS 16 will be limited to M1-powered iPad models – the iPad Pro and iPad Air from last year. Apple says that the older iPads are not able to offer an “acceptable” multitasking experience, hence the limitation.”

iPadOS, since becoming a separate operating system for the iPad, has been tied to iOS releases so far. With a delayed iPadOS 16 launch, Apple may depart from its standard release plan for iOS and iPadOS. The update in October will also mean that the software will be launched closer to new iPads. Apple is expected to launch M2-powered iPad Pro models, along with a new entry-level iPad later this year.

iPadOS 16 was announced back in June during the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 alongside iOS 16, macOS Ventura, WatchOS 9, and other Apple software announcements. During WWDC 2022, Apple also launched the new M2 chip, alongside an all-new MacBook Air powered by M2 and an updated M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro model.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here