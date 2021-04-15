Apple May Discontinue iPhone Mini With 2022 Lineup, High-End Models May Come With 48MP Cameras: Kuo

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has come up with the latest prediction, this time for the 2022 iPhone lineup. The TF Securities analyst has said that Apple may ditch the iPhone Mini in next year’s iPhone lineup (iPhone 14) and go ahead with just the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes. Apple introduced the iPhone Mini with the iPhone 12 series last year and it comes with a 5.4-inch display. It is said that Apple will discontinue the iPhone Mini because the device did not get the expected response from the market. The note by Ming-Chi Kuo, first accessed by MacRumours, says that the 2022 iPhone lineup will include only two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. This is similar to the iPhone previous iPhone lineups that included three models - a 6.1-inch vanilla edition, a 6.1-inch ‘Pro’ model, and the top-spec 6.7-inch ‘Pro Max’ iPhone. Kuo’s note also says that the high-end iPhone models in 2022 will come with 48-megapixel sensors.

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup includes the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, which is expected to be succeeded with an iPhone 13 Mini (unconfirmed) this year. The iPhone 13 Mini will be the last ‘Mini’ iPhone from the Cupertino-based giant, if Kuo’s research note is to be believed. The iPhone 12 Mini, as opposed to Apple’s expectations, has not been selling as well, according to multiple market reports. Separately, Kuo said that the high-end 2022 iPhone models will have 48-megapixel cameras, and are predicted to have 1.25 micron pixel size. The new cameras are said to take smartphone photography “to a next level." The high-end iPhones in 2022 are also expected to bring 8K video recording and will be capable of bringing “more suitable" content for augmented reality (AR).

Previously, Kuo had predicted that the ‘Pro’ variant of the 2022 iPhone will feature a hole-punch design. He has also said previously that Apple will bring the next iPhone SE in 2022.

Apple usually launches its iPhones in September, with 2020 being an exception, where the company launched the iPhone 12 series in October as the COVID-19 pandemic affected Apple’s supply chains in early 2020.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here