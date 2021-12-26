Apple May Ditch SIM Card Slot Next on iPhones After Removing Headphones Jack

Apple will reportedly ditch the SIM card slot on iPhones in 2023. According to a Brazilian blog BlogDoiPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro (or another version of iPhone) will drop the SIM card slot and bring support for dual e-SIMs. Apple has been allowing e-SIMs support in some models for a while, but the new detail adds fuel to old speculation of Apple‘s ‘port-less’ phone vision. The company was heavily criticised in 2016 for removing the headphone’s jack that didn’t feature in any of the flagship iPhones. The 3.5mm audio jack does not feature in the 2020 version of the iPhone SE. However, many companies now ditch the audio port from their smartphones to push the sales of their TWS earbuds.

The report does not specify anything about the regular iPhone 15; however, it cautions to take this as a rumour. Since there’s still time for 2023, Apple may also decide to make changes and test other designs. Interestingly, another report recently claimed that iPhone 15 would reportedly have a periscope-shaped lens that already appears on select flagship Android phones. It will aim to offer an increased optical zoom while maintaining a compact design appropriate for smartphones.

Similarly, other leaks are already pointing out developments on iPhone 14 series that may launch in September 2022. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently speculated that iPhone 14 Pro models might get a 48-megapixel camera alongside 12-megapixel snappers. The primary camera will reportedly record 8K video recording, up from 4K recording in the current models. The 8K video recording is also said to help users view content on Apple’s rumoured AR/VR headset - expected launch in 2022. Naturally, this feature could be limited to high-storage models as 8K videos will take up too much storage. As always, Apple is yet to confirm these developments, and readers must take information with a pinch of salt.

