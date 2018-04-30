English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple May Drop 3D Touch in Upcoming iPhones For Cost Reduction: Report
Apple's new display module is more expensive so it might ditch the 3D Touch features to balance costs.
Apple iPhone X. Representative Image. (image: News18.com)
Apple is working on an LCD-display iPhone that may not feature its legendary '3D Touch' feature to balance costs, a top analyst with Taiwanese business group KGI Securities has said. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the most famous analyst with KGI Securities when it comes to Apple, the Cupertino-headquartered giant's new 6.1-inch phone will have an updated display.
"While two more expensive models -- a second generation flagship iPhone X and enlarged iPhone X Plus -- will have 3D Touch this year as they use OLED displays, Kuo states all iPhones (including OLED models) will move to Cover Glass Sensors (CGS) in 2019," the Forbes reported on Monday.
The new screen will reportedly raise costs to between $23 and $26, thus, leading Kuo to predict that since Apple's new display module is more expensive, it might ditch the 3D Touch features to balance costs. The other two iPhone models the company is expected to release this year include a 5.8-inch OLED display successor to iPhone X and 6.5-inch OLED device that is thought of as "iPhone X Plus".
Both devices will reportedly continue to offer "3D Touch" functionality.
