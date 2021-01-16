Apple May Have Developed a Display for Foldable iPhones With an Almost Invisible Hinge

Samsung, arguably the biggest player in the foldable smartphone space may soon face competition from arguably its most fierce competitor, Apple. According to a recent report, Apple has began early work on an iPhone model with a foldable screen. The report says that Apple has even developed prototype foldable screens for internal testing, but hasn't solidified plans to actually launch a foldable iPhone.

The report, published in Bloomberg, quotes sources familiar with the matter as saying that the development has not gone beyond just a display. Like other offerings in the market, a foldable iPhone will allow Apple to offer a larger screen in a more pocketable package. The report also says that Apple has internally discussed multiple foldable screen sizes, including one that unfolds to a similar size as the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The foldable screens from Apple, according to the Bloomberg report, have a mostly invisible hinge with the electronics stationed behind the display.

This, if true, will be a monumental shift for Apple, that has pioneered the glass-slab smartphone form. The report however says that Apple is still years away from a foldable smartphone, and there is also the possibility of the company never bringing a foldable iPhone.

Now, this is not the first time reports of a foldable Apple iPhone have surfaced. In December last year, it was reported that the company may be working on a clamshell-like foldable smartphone. Known tipster Jon Prosser had then said that Apple is working with Samsung for making the foldable OLED panel for the speculated foldable iPhones.

Earlier, in November, an Isreali website had said that a foldable iPhone is in the works and will sit between the iPhone and iPad Mini in the Cupertino-based giant's lineup. The report also speculated that Apple may discontinue its iPad Mini if it brings a foldable iPhone to the market.