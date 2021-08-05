Apple May Have Thought Of A Very Innovative Way To Remove The iPhone Notch: Moving Display In The Works?

Apple’s iPhone has had the notch design since the iPhone X that was launched back in 2017, and it seems that the notch will stay on the iPhone for a while. However, that does not mean that the Cupertino-based giant is not thinking of the iPhone’s future after the notch. According to a newly-found patent, Apple may have a very different way of offering a notch-less display on the iPhone, if it ever goes ahead with it. According to a new patent cited in a report from Patently Apple, the company is experimenting with a moving display that would shift upwards to hide the Face ID, camera tech, and more (sensors within the notch) when its not in use.

The patent was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and refers to the technology as “adjustable display windows." It uses two different ways to hide the notch on an iPhone. The first one is to use a flap that uses a flexible display that would rotate on a hinge to open up where the camera will sit. This would only be visible when users are using the front camera. The second way is the move-able display that would slide down to make the notch visible. The patent says all this will happen under the glass of the iPhone display. If made live, this will be a very innovative way to remove the notch from the iPhone, without actually having to rethink the whole design and place the sensors elsewhere.

Now, this comes from a patent filed by Apple. As with every patent filed by every company, it is just a blueprint of a technology the company is working on. A patent doesn’t necessarilty mean that the company will go ahead with the technology. Many times, the technologies hinted in the company’s patents never even see the light of the day.

Apple has previously been rumoured to be thinking of new ways to deal with the notch on the iPhone. The company was earlier rumoured to be looking into under-display front camera tech, and the iPhone SE 2022 has been rumoured to come with a hole-punch display. However, there is no solid word on Apple removing the notch on the iPhone anytime soon.

