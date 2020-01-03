Apple May Introduce iPhone SE2, SE3 Models in 2020: Report

Apple will launch the new iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE3 models in 2020. The upcoming models will be an upgraded version of the widely speculated iPhone SE 2 version. They will be equipped with either a 5.5 LCD display or a 6.1 LCD display. According to a report, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 is likely to resemble the iPhone 8. It will sport a Touch ID home button and will have an A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. iPhone SE3 will be equipped with a single-lens rear camera and may resemble iPhone 11.

The report further revealed that Apple may also unveil a larger “iPhone SE 2 Plus” and work on it is already underway. The SE 2 Plus though is unlikely to be rolled out till 2021. Apple will unveil at least 6 new iPhones with iPhone 12 being predicted to come up with some notable upgraded features.

iPhone 12 will have a long-range 3D camera, an in-display Touch ID sensor, 5G enabled features and a long-range 3D camera. Industry expert Ming-Chi Kuo has for several months speculated the rollout of 5.4-inch iPhone. The phone will be available at the end of 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.