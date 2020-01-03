Apple May Introduce iPhone SE2, SE3 Models in 2020: Report
Apple is expected to unveil at least six new iPhones in 2020 with iPhone 12 being the most awaited of the lot.
Image for Representation
Apple will launch the new iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE3 models in 2020. The upcoming models will be an upgraded version of the widely speculated iPhone SE 2 version. They will be equipped with either a 5.5 LCD display or a 6.1 LCD display. According to a report, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 is likely to resemble the iPhone 8. It will sport a Touch ID home button and will have an A13 chip and 3GB of RAM. iPhone SE3 will be equipped with a single-lens rear camera and may resemble iPhone 11.
The report further revealed that Apple may also unveil a larger “iPhone SE 2 Plus” and work on it is already underway. The SE 2 Plus though is unlikely to be rolled out till 2021. Apple will unveil at least 6 new iPhones with iPhone 12 being predicted to come up with some notable upgraded features.
iPhone 12 will have a long-range 3D camera, an in-display Touch ID sensor, 5G enabled features and a long-range 3D camera. Industry expert Ming-Chi Kuo has for several months speculated the rollout of 5.4-inch iPhone. The phone will be available at the end of 2020.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Adds Rs 279 And Rs 379 Prepaid Packs With Free Insurance And FASTag Cashback
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Posts Heartfelt Note for Arti Singh, Says He's a Proud Brother
- Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Hardik Pandya's Engagement News, Posts Heartfelt Message
- Your Cable TV And DTH Bill Will Go Down From March 1: All Channels At Rs 160 And More
- 'The Book of Two Ways' Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That 'Death Was a New Life'