Apple May Kill iPhone 12 Mini Within a Year of Launch Making It the Shortest-Lived iPhone Ever

Apple launched four iPhone models with the iPhone 12 series last year, including a new variant, the iPhone 12 Mini, which came as a small-sized version of the iPhone 12. With less than one year since the 5.4-inch display iPhone was introduced in hopes of driving the sales for the iPhone 12 series, it is now being reported that the Cupertino-based giant may discontinue the iPhone 12 Mini soon. The apparent reason for this is that the iPhone 12 Mini's sales have been rather disappointing, given that a cheaper, more small-sized iPhone will bring-in new users or motivate older iPhone users to upgrade.

According to an AppleInsider report, citing a JP Morgan supply chain analyst, the iPhone 12 Mini's production may be discontinued as soon as Q2 2021. This does not mean that the small iPhone will be taken off shelves as soon as the production halts. There could still be enough inventory to keep the iPhone 12 Mini available for some time. The JP Morgan analyst's report cut the production expectation of the iPhone 12 Mini by a whopping 11 million units. Expectations for the iPhone 12, on the other hand, have also been reduced by nine million units. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 11 production is speculated to grow by two million and eight million units, respectively, the analyst was quoted as saying.

Last month, a report by a market research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) said that the iPhone 12 Mini contributed to only six percent of total iPhone sales in October and November.

The iPhone 12 Mini was launched in India at a price of Rs 69,900 onwards in October 2020.