Apple currently has several iPad models in its lineup that includes the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and the standard iPad. Now, a report says that the company will launch another 10.9-inch iPad model in 2023. Apart from this, the Cupertino-based giant is also reported to remove the Touch Bar from its MacBook Pro models. The report says that after Apple enters the OLED tablet market in 2023, the overall tablet market will cross $ 1 billion (roughly Rs 7,400 crores) in 2024. The report in Display Supply Chain says that Apple will likely enter the OLED tablet with the 10.9-inch iPad.

Reports suggest that there have been rumours about an OLED Apple iPad since quite some time now. A report earlier this month said that Apple will launch an OLED iPad Air with a 10.82-inch display in 2022. It also said that Apple is working on three new OLED iPad models, two of which are scheduled to launch sometime in 2023. The report in Display Supply Chain also says that Apple will remove the touch bar from the MacBook Pro, further fueling a longstanding rumour that Apple MacBook Pro will go through a redesign in future models. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in 2016 with the MacBook Pro to replace the function buttons row.

Apple launched its fist mini-LED display iPad in April this year. This year’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro has what Apple calls the XDR display, which is essentially a mini-LED panel. The company is expected to put a mini-LED display on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here