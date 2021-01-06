Apple May Launch a 12-Core Silicon-Powered Mac in March This Year

Apple launched its first batch of in-house chip M1-powered Mac computers including the MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro 13-inch, and Mac Mini last year. The new M1-powered Macs launched to a bunch of positive reviews about the performance and power efficiency boost that the new laptops came with. Now, it seems that Apple is taking the 8-core M1 processor a step ahead, as a fresh report says that a 12-core Apple Silicon Mac may be arriving in March.

The new leak comes from a tipster who goes by the name @LeaksApplePro. The leaker says that Apple will launch a Mac powered by the 12-core Apple Silicon chip in March this year, which is in line with a December 2020 report from Bloomberg that hinted that Apple may be testing a Mac Pro with a 32-core chip, which wouldn't be ready until 2022. However, the Bloomberg report said that more immediate plans from Apple would include 12-core chips. The leak from LeakApplePro says that the new chip will allegedly contain eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, potentially powering a 16-inch MacBook Pro. The tipster did not give any further information about the development, apart from the fact that the 12-core Apple Silicon chip may be called the M1X, but that is also not final.

Apple announced its M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13-inch), and Mac Mini in November 2020. The Cupertino-based giant is currently moving away from relying on Intel to make processors for its Mac computers. Apple is expected to announce several new products this year, alongside more M1-powered Mac computers. The company is reported to launch its much-awaited AirTags Bluetooth-based item trackers, and a new AirPods 3 truly wireless earphones this year.