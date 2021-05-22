Apple May Launch a New iPod Touch Later This Year With An iPhone-Like Design

Apple’s iPod Touch was the company’s most popular device at one point. This year, it is being reported that Apple may launch a new iPod Touch device that will come with an iPhone-like design. The last time Apple had launched a new iPod Touch was back in 2019. The new report, published in MacRumours, cites a contributor as saying that the Cupertino-based giant will launch a new iPod Touch model this year and that it will come with an iPhone 12-like design with squared edges and multiple colour options. The renders sourced by the MacRumours contributor show that the iPod Touch will come with a single camera on the back.

It is not clear as to how the new iPod Touch’s display will look like as of now or what kind of specifications it will have. The renders from MacRumours’ controbutor Steve Moser suggest that the device will feature Face ID and an edge-to-edge display. Moser said that Apple added “iPod Touch" to their Apple Music PR blurb back in November 2020. “This Fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod touch," Moser said. The current iPod Touch in the market features a 4-inch display and is similar to the iPhone SE 2020 in terms of design. Reports suggest that Apple will bump the screen size up to at least 5.4-inches if it brings a new iPod Touch to the market.

In November 2020, Apple added ‘iPod touch’ to their Apple Music PR blurb. Well now we know why. This Fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod touch. Thanks to @AppleLe257 for sourcing info & @Apple_Tomorrow for the renders! pic.twitter.com/ImQQj3hxDc— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 21, 2021

In terms of specifications, there is no solid information about the iPod Touch, but several reports suggest that the device could be powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which was introduced with the iPhone 12 series.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here