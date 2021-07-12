Apple this year brought its much awaited mini-LED iPad Pro model that is powered by an M1 chipset. Now, it is being reported that the Cupertino-based giant may also bring a redesigned iPad Mini later this year. According to a report in Bloomberg, a redesigned Apple iPad Mini is on track for release this fall, while Apple is also continuing to work on a larger iMac with Apple Silicon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who tracks Apple developments, said that the new iPad Mini “should be a go" for a release this fall. The report said that the redesigned iPad Mini may contain a design similar to last year’s iPad Air and will have a new processor inside.

Gurman, in his “Power On" newsletter, says that this will be “the biggest redesign in the nine-year history of the iPad Mini," which last saw a new model in 2019 that came with an A12 Bionic chipset along with other improvements and support for Apple Pencil. Last year, Apple analst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that Apple would release an iPad Mini that will come in a size between 8.5-inch to 9-inches this year. Apart from the iPad Mini redesign, Bloomberg’s Apple expert also talks about a larger-screen iMac powered by Apple Silicon. Gurman said that a 27-inch iMac in “en-route." The 27-inch iMac is likely to be powered by a powerful version of Apple’s M-series chipset.

Last month, renders of an Apple iPad Mini model for 2020 were leaked by known tipster Jon Prosser in a video on his YouTube channel. The renders showed a similar design to the 2020 iPad Air, in line with Gurman’s latest report. If true, the iPad Mini 2021 will be a move away from Apple’s old design for the smaller iPad that came with thick bezels and the old home button.

