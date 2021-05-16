Apple May Launch New Products on May 18, AirPods 3 and Apple Music Hi-Fi Tier Incoming?

Apple AirPods have been a part of the rumour mill for a long time, and Apple may finally unveil its next-generation Apple AirPods 3 at an event on May 18. The information comes from YouTuber Luke Miani, who shared details exclusively to AppleTrack. The report adds that the company may also unveil the Apple Music HiFI music tier for the music streaming app for Android and iOS. It is reported that the new streaming plan will bring more advanced audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio to deliver a better listening experience. Apple Music is aiming to rival Spotify that already offer music with higher formats and 360-bit rate with its premium plans.

The report notes that the details come from sources and the launch appears to be low-key, similar to how the company released Apple AirPods Max in December 2020. Notably, Apple is known to launch products on Tuesdays, therefore, May 18 also seems like a plausible date. As per old leaks, Apple AirPods 3 are said to feature a similar design to the AirPods Pro, but without active noise cancellation missing. The TWS earbuds may come with interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case as compared to the AirPods Pro. Apple is said to bring AirPods Pro’s system-in-package (SiP) design for a compact build and better audio quality. They may also include a more advanced Siri integration. The report does not highlight anything about next-gen Apple AirPods Pro 2-gen.

As for Apple Music Hi-Fi or High-Fidelity audio, the tier could cost $9.99 in the US, which is the same as the company’s standard Apple Music subscription. High Fidelity audio is described as an inaudible noise and distortion with a flat frequency response within the human hearing range. It is different from stereo quality, which records or reproduces sound that uses two channels - each playing a portion of the original sound in a way to create the illusion of locating the sound at a particular position. Hi-Fi audio is considered superior over other formats as it offers a full range of audible frequencies with a little distortion of the original signals. Currently, Apple Music does not offer a high-resolution audio tier. Notably, Spotify recently announced its premium Hi-Fi tier, allowing music listeners to experience more depth and clarity in songs. Readers must note that Apple is yet to confirm details and the above information must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here