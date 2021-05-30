Apple May Launch Redesigned AirPods 3 This Year, AirPods Pro 2 With Fitness Features in 2022: Report

Apple will reportedly launch redesigned AirPods 3 this year and AirPods Pro 2 next year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, both AirPods and AirPods Pro will come with shorter stems, while the latter would include new fitness-related features. As always, the exact launch date or features remain unclear, though old leaks claim that the regular model will continue to lack active noise cancellation (ANC), which is available on the AirPods Pro from October 2019. Whereas, second-generation AirPods launched in March 2019 looking almost identical to the original Apple AirPods from 2016. The AirPods 2 came with the Siri voice assistant support.

In terms of health feature, the new report adds that AirPods Pro second generation “will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking." For the Pro model, Apple has also reportedly tested a smaller design that eliminates the stems. That look will debut on new Beats-branded wireless earbuds planned to be announced next month, the report claims. Rumoured to be called Beats Studio Buds, the TWS buds’ design was recently revealed by American professional basketball player LeBron James. On the other hand, Apple has reportedly begun early development of a HomePod speaker with a built-in screen as well as a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera and Apple TV. The company recently introduced refreshed HomePods Mini and Apple TV 4K set-top box.

The new AirPods-related leaks are in line with details shared by notable Apple tracker Ming-Chi Kuo and other reports. Kuo last year stated that AirPods 3 would debut in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a system-in-package (SiP) solution akin to AirPods Pro. AirPods 3 are said to replace the Surface-mount technology (SMT) to accommodate the SiP design along with Apple’s H1 chip that enables clearer audio, Siri commands, noise-cancelling capabilities, and more. The next-gen Apple AirPods Pro may add fitness features like pulse rate measurement and more, similar to Amazfit Zenbuds and Jabra Sport Pulse Special Edition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here