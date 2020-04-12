Apple May Let You Try Out Apps Without Installing Them in iOS 14

Did you ever install an app to quickly carry out a quick task? Or are you someone who doesn’t like to install a lot of apps on your smartphone? Well, Apple is all set to put an end to your misery with its latest iOS 14 later this year. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple might let users try out parts of third-party iOS apps without even installing them on their iPhones by scanning a QR code. If reports are to be believed, the functionality is being referred to users as "Clips".

As for how this feature will work, the "Clips" will perform in direct relation to the QR code reader. For instance, if you scan the QR code by an app that is not even installed in your app, but equally curious about it, the QR code reader will directly open a floating card of the same app, which will act as a preview to the user. However, the card will also give you the option of downloading the app on your phone.

As always, a lot of new features for iOS 14 have been leaked by top tipsters on social media platforms. Not too long ago, it was reported, that with iOS 14, iPhones will have a brand new wallpaper settings. On top of that, the new iOS 14 will also give users the option of adding widgets to the home screen. Besides, the Apple Keychain password that stores all your passwords for applications, servers, and websites, or even sensitive information unrelated to your computer, is likely to get two-factor authentication.