TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Apple May Let You Try Out Apps Without Installing Them in iOS 14

Image for Representation

Image for Representation

Users might be able to try them by just scanning a QR code.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
Share this:

Did you ever install an app to quickly carry out a quick task? Or are you someone who doesn’t like to install a lot of apps on your smartphone? Well, Apple is all set to put an end to your misery with its latest iOS 14 later this year. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple might let users try out parts of third-party iOS apps without even installing them on their iPhones by scanning a QR code. If reports are to be believed, the functionality is being referred to users as "Clips".

As for how this feature will work, the "Clips" will perform in direct relation to the QR code reader. For instance, if you scan the QR code by an app that is not even installed in your app, but equally curious about it, the QR code reader will directly open a floating card of the same app, which will act as a preview to the user. However, the card will also give you the option of downloading the app on your phone.

As always, a lot of new features for iOS 14 have been leaked by top tipsters on social media platforms. Not too long ago, it was reported, that with iOS 14, iPhones will have a brand new wallpaper settings. On top of that, the new iOS 14 will also give users the option of adding widgets to the home screen. Besides, the Apple Keychain password that stores all your passwords for applications, servers, and websites, or even sensitive information unrelated to your computer, is likely to get two-factor authentication.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,280,396

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,803,579

    +23,836

  • Cured/Discharged

    412,356

     

  • Total DEATHS

    110,827

    +2,048
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres