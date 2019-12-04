Apple May Release iPhones Twice a Year from 2021, Four 5G iPhones to Launch in 2020

Apple is expected to change its iPhone release strategy from 2021. A report by CNBC mentions JP Morgan analysts predicting, citing supply chain checks, that Apple would move to launch new iPhones twice a year come 2021. Since 2011, Apple has released its flagship iPhones once during September and October that continues till holiday season in December. “The shift in strategy would allow Apple to smooth its traditional seasonality and give the company increased flexibility to change its products within a six-month time frame and compete with other device makers that launch new phones throughout the year,” the report stated.

If Apple shifts to the practice of introducing new iPhones twice a year, it would be a major shift for the Cupertino-based company's most important product lines, the report said. "Based on our supply chain checks, we are expecting a strategic change in the launch cadence with the release of two new iPhone models in 1H21 followed by another two in 2H21, which will serve to smooth seasonality around the launch," the report quoted JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee. Apart from 2021, the analysts have also made a prediction for iPhone lineup in the upcoming year, 2020. The report mentioned analysts predicting that in September 2020, Apple will launch four new iPhone models that will sport superior OLED screens as well as support 5G networks.

They further said that some of the models may not support mmWave technology that assures that the devices function fast. The report quoted Chatterjee mentioning in the prediction that this year (2019), Apple is expected to launch iPhones that will have OLED display and have new screen sizes, one 5.4-inch display, two with a 6.1-inch, and one with a much larger 6.7-inch screen. "We expect the two higher-end models (one 6.1-inch, one 6.7-inch) to include mmWave support, triple camera and World facing 3D sensing, while the lower-end models (one 6.1-inch, one 5.4-inch) will include support for only sub-6 GHz and dual camera (no world-facing 3D sensing)," Chatterjee added. The analysts further noted that if Apple increases the screen size and 5G support, it would encourage the existing iPhone customers to upgrade.

