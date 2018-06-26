English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple May Work With Samsung For Developing 'A13' Chip: Report
The iPhone-maker is likely to stick with 7-nanometer chipset designs for 2019 iPhone and iPad processors.
Apple may rope in rival Samsung for making 'A13' chip (image: Reuters Pictures)
Apple is mulling to either rope in its biggest rival Samsung or PC microprocessors manufacturer Intel for making its top-of-the-line "A13" chip for iPhone models in 2019. The iPhone-maker is likely to stick with 7-nanometer chipset designs for 2019 iPhone and iPad processors. "Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) enjoyed the benefits of being the go-to pick for chipmaking. But the 7+ nanometer processor with 'Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography' won't be integrated by TSMC so quickly. Samsung could achieve integration sooner and win Apple's business," TechnoBuffalo reported late on Monday.
It is pertinent to note that both Samsung and Apple have not worked together on a chip in almost three years. "Even if Samsung is selected to lead production of the 'A13', it could be joined by other suppliers. Apple typically gives orders to multiple suppliers to ensure new iPhone models reach the market on schedule," the report added. Samsung was once the exclusive manufacturer of Apple's A-series processors for iPhones and iPads.
Apple migrated to TSMC when the competition and legal battles between the two tech titans increased. Notably, TSMC, now enjoys a monopoly over supply and that could be a reason for Apple to bring Samsung back in, since it could force chip prices down, according to Apple Insider. The South Korean tech giant, however, already develops OLED panels for the iPhone X and is expected to do so for the 2018 models as well.
Although the display technology is more common now, Samsung seems to be one of the few companies to have mastered the production and the Cupertino-headquartered giant continues leaning on Samsung due to its experience. As for this year's models, TSMC would continue to be the iPhone-maker's primary supplier. The "A12" chip which is a 7nm-based chip, has entered mass production and is expected to make its way inside three new iPhone models scheduled to be released this fall.
