Apple May Stop iPhone 12 Mini's Production in Q2 2021 Due to Poor Sales

Apple will reportedly discontinue the production of its most inexpensive smartphone from the iPhone 12 series - iPhone 12 mini in the second quarter of 2021. Aside from the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, Apple had launched the 6.10-inch iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, and the 6.70-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max in October 2020. Several reports had previously indicated that Apple's iPhone 12 mini's sales have been underwhelming in comparison to its other iPhone 12-series siblings. The latest report from Chinese publication My Reports states that the mini model only accounts for 6 percent of its global sales. The publication was citing investment institution JPMorgan Chase's report to claim that iPhone 12 mini's production will come to a halt in Q2 2021.

JPMorgan Chase in its latest forecasts further cut the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini production forecasts by 9 and 11 million, respectively. The report citing analyst William Young also reiterates that the market demand for the iPhone 12 mini is weak and global sales are too low. Several reviews have also pointed out that iPhone 12 mini's compact battery does not live up to the rest of the models in the same series. However, during our own review, we had found the battery life to be certainly acceptable.

Apple had also put up the iPhone 12 mini with a temporary price cut in India during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale last month. Its base 64GB model was retailing at Rs 64,490 (MRP Rs 69,900). If the report is accurate, this would make the iPhone 12 mini the most short-lived flagship model in iPhone history. An old report had pointed out that Apple would include four smartphone models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in the next flagship series. The company is also expected to launch the devices in September.