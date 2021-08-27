Apple May Unveil iPhone 13 Series On September 14, Pre-Orders Start September 17

Apple is largely believed to launch its latest iPhone 13 series next month. Now, it is being reported that the iPhone 13 series may go on pre-orders starting September 17. This year’s iPhone lineup is also expected to include four smartphones - the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 Mini. The report, published in FrontPageTech quotes sources as saying that the Apple iPhone 13 lineup will go on pre-orders starting September 17, with the sales likely starting from September 24. If this is true, then Apple could unveil the iPhone 13 series by September 14, which is the second Tuesday of the month.

Apple’s set timeline for launching the iPhone is in September every year, likely on a Tuesday in either the first or the second week of the month. Last year, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple was not able to keep up with its schedule and delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 series by about a month. The latest report comes in line with a recent leak where a Chinese tipster hinted that the iPhone 13 smartphones are listed on an e-commerce platform for a September 17 launch. This is now reported to be the date for pre-orders. The report in FrontPageTech also says that Apple AirPods 3 are also on the cards, but those are tipped to be launched on September 30 instead.

It was recently reported that the iPhone 13 series will come with an updated Face ID hardware that will allow users to unlock their smartphones with a mask or glasses on. The Apple iPhone 13 series is rumoured to include the vanilla iPhone 13 alongside iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, similar to the iPhone 12 lineup. The regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are rumoured to feature the same dual cameras at the back, while the Pro models are said to include triple cameras. Further, the iPhone 13 Pro models are also said to come with 120Hz refresh rate.

