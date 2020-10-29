Apple Reportedly Increasing iPhone 12 Production by 2 Million Units

Apple's iPhone 12 seems to be doing well in the initial set of markets it has been launched in like US, Canada, UK, China, and more. Apple seems to be increasing iPhone 12 production by about 2 million units, according to a report in Chinese news agency Financial Association. The new move is aimed to meet the growing demand for the latest iPhone models, which are currently available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and over 30 other countries and regions. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-orders in India as well, with the shipping starting tomorrow. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders in India will start on November 6, with the sales commencing from November 13.

The report in Financial Association cited people familiar with the matter as saying that Apple's supply chain partners have ramped up the production of iPhone 12. The report also cites a Chinese investment firm Cinda Security as saying that iPhone 12 series orders will reach 80 to 85 million in the fourth quarter, with sales expected to hit 230 million to 240 million in 2021. Another financial services company Huachuang Securities also predicted that the sales of iPhone 12 series are expected to bring an upward trend. Given these trends, the Apple iPhone 12 series could be one of the best selling iPhone generation ever. Currently, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus hold the best selling record with over 220 million shipments worldwide.

Earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the iPhone 12 Pro will drive more sales that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone Mini, as core iPhone fans prefer to go for the higher end variants.