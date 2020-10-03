Apple Might be Working on a 'Self-Healing' Folding Smartphone, Patent Reveals

Folding phones seem to be the next thing in smartphone tech. With manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei already having folding smartphones in the market, it seems like Apple is also looking to get a piece of that pie. Now, since we're talking Apple, the Cupertino-based giant is said to be looking at folding smartphones a little differently. An Apple patent published on the US Patent and Trademark Office reveals an idea of a 'self-healing' smartphone. The patent, filed by Apple in January this year, talks about "Electronic Devices With Flexible Display Cover Layers" with "self-healing" properties. The patent was filed on January 28. It named the inventors of the technology, along with the applicant name (Apple Inc), and the application number.

In the filing, Apple says that the self-healing material, which could be placed across the entire display cover may automatically repair any damage without external intervention. It also said that the self-healing process might be initiated by heat, light, or other external stimulus. Hence, in theory, the self-healing process could activate automatically when the phone is being charged or taken out in the sun. The patent also mentioned that the device's screen cover may include a layer of Elastomer protection, a material that can regain shape to keep the inside of the device protected. Apart from the self-healing properties, the patent said that the device may have a hinge that will allow it to be flexed from a bend axis.

While all this sounds like something straight out of the future, there is no indication that Apple will actually launch a foldable smartphone with self-healing properties. However, Apple is reported to be showing interest in foldable smartphones since quite a while. Last year, a blueprint of what a foldable iPhone might look like had also surfaced.