Apple Might Consider Bundling Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Apple is gearing up to launch its streaming video subscription service Apple TV+ on November 1. Priced competitively at $4.99 per month, the company might just spice things up before making it live. According to a report, the iPhone maker is considering bundling Apple TV+ and Apple Music into a single package.

Apple might be facing quite an uphill struggle trying to replicate its music streaming success in the incredibly competitive and increasingly crowded video streaming market. According to Financial Times' report, the company has entered talks with major music labels regarding the bundling but have not discussed pricing as of yet. It has further revealed that one of the big labels is against the idea since they fear losing out on revenue.

The report further says that the music industry's skepticism goes back to the early days of Apple's iTunes store. Back then former Apple CEO Steve Jobs leveraged access to the growing digital marketplace to get record labels to agree to a price of USD 0.99 per song. Apple is currently offering a one-year subscription for Apple TV and Apple Arcade free of cost if a person buys a new iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Furthermore, one can share the subscription with six family members at no extra cost. Notably, Apple Music currently costs $10 and according to The Next Web, the bundling might bring the cost to $12 or $13.

