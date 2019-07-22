Apple Might Double the Refresh Rate With 120Hz Display on iPhones in 2020

There have been 15 different iPhone models so far, and all can be described with an almost similar description when it comes to the display. However, this may not hold true for upcoming iPhones. While each new iPhone evolves on the progress of its predecessors, the 2020 iPhone may bring some amazing surprises for Apple users. If reports are to believed, Apple’s 2020 iPhones could be getting 120Hz displays.

The confirmation of the same has come from Twitter user Ice Universe, who wrote, “Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG.” The user seems to be a well-known source from Samsung, considering the Tweet history. While we don’t know what exactly is Apple discussing with Samsung and LG, but we do know that both the companies are known to be OLED suppliers for the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG. pic.twitter.com/4aoU303umu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 21, 2019

While the new switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen will be a much-wanted upgrade, the only drawback is that high refresh rates draw more power and therefore require larger batteries. With a faster refresh rate being more taxing on a phone’s battery, it is expected that Apple will have this issue sorted. However, 120Hz wouldn’t be new for Apple, as four of its devices, the 2017-released 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablets, and last year’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro units, all have a screen sporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Other rumors about iPhone 2020 suggest that this time, Apple will use a smaller TrueDepth camera — allowing it to shrink the notch on OLED screens. In addition, the new iPhone may get a seven-piece lens system for the rear camera.