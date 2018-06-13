Apple Might Finally Ditch Its Lightning Cable to Bring USB Type-C to iPhones

There are still some months left till Apple comes out with its next iPhones yet there is no stopping the speculations and rumours surrounding the upcoming iPhone. Recently, it was revealed in a report that instead of just one model, Apple is poised to come up with two iPhone variants this year, one speculated to be named as the iPhone X Plus while the other will be a smaller, 5.8-inch display iPhone X successor. Now, a fresh round of reports suggest that Apple might finally be ditching its own lightning port to embed USB type-C connectivity on its upcoming iPhones.However, there is a twist here that might not enthral those who were waiting for Apple to adopt the technology. Since it is already too late in this year to allow any redesigns on this year's launches, Apple will be bringing the USB type-C port on its 2019 iPhone models.Sources confirm that Apple is now set to revamp its chargers and the related interfaces on the 2019 iPhones as well as iPads. However, the sources do not elaborate on the specifics and how the company will be using a USB type-C. There is also a possibility that the USB Type-C will be incorporated on the charger end, so Apple can retain its lightning cable on the other.