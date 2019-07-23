Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Apple Might Finally Take Over Intel’s 5G Modem Division for $1 Billion or More

People familiar with the matter suggest that the Cupertino tech giant is speaking to the chipset maker and could take over its modem chip division within the next week.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple Might Finally Take Over Intel’s 5G Modem Division for $1 Billion or More
People familiar with the matter suggest that the Cupertino tech giant is speaking to the chipset maker and could take over its modem chip division within the next week.
Loading...

A few months back, after Apple and Qualcomm settled their long-lasting feud, Intel decided to abandon its modem business as it had lost the hopes of producing 5G tech for future iPhones. Intel’s modem division has been on a hiatus since its primary customer Apple reached a smartphone modem supply deal with Qualcomm in April.

However, according to a recent report published by the Wall Street Journal, Apple is now undergoing advanced talks with Intel to buy its 5G modem division. The article claims that according to people familiar with the matter, the Cupertino tech giant is speaking to the chipset maker and could take over its modem chip division within the next week. This move would jump-start the iPhone maker’s push to take control of developing the critical components powering its devices. Apple is reportedly paying a billion-dollar or more to Intel for the intellectual property and staff behind its cellular modem business.

Intel has plowed mega-millions into designing mobile modems, beginning its deal with Infineon in 2010 for $1.4bn (approx Rs 140 crores). The chip factory had a long contract to supply 4G/LTE modems to some Apple smartphones. If the deal between Apple and Intel for 5G Modem division goes ahead, Apple will be kickstarting its own foray into researching 5G technology. While Qualcomm is already ahead in the game at the moment with its 2019 flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 855, Apple’s potential acquisition of Intel’s modem division could bring in some change in the market.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram