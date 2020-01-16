Apple Might Launch High-End iPad Pro With 5G in Second Half of 2020

There is a possibility that a high-end iPad Pro variant with support for 5G connectivity is on its way. As per reports, Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Engineering is preparing to supply antenna-in-package technology for an upcoming 5G-ready tablet. Although the exact model is not known as of now, it is likely that it will be a high-end iPad Pro variant because of the extra costs that the brand incurs to get a device that supports 5G.

Reports also claim that the device uses the latest mmWave tech, possibly to offer higher speeds at shorter distances, which makes it more usable in dense urban areas. In terms of market availability, the report claims that the 5G-ready iPad Pro will possibly be available in the second half of the year. If these speculations are true then probably the new device could be the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and which will debut with the next-generation A14X Bionic on the inside and an advanced mini-LED display complete with an incredible 10,000 LEDs.

Meanwhile, Apple is focusing primarily on the new iPad Pro models that are expected to launch late March. As per the leaks, the new models, 11-inch and 12.9-inch look virtually identical to the already existing models from the front. However, the rear panel will get an upgrade in terms of the camera. The device will be housing a triple-camera layout that apparently includes an upgraded main sensor coupled with Night Mode support and a new ultra-wide-angle alternative. The function of the third shooter is as of now not very clear.

