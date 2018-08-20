English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple Might Launch new MacBook With 13-Inch Display Alongside New iPhones in September
Apple is speculated to launch its entry-level MacBook with Intel’s 14nm Kaby Lake processor in September.
Apple Might Launch new MacBook With 13-Inch Display Alongside New iPhones in September (photo for representation, image: AP)
Apple is expected to launch a slew of products including three new iPhones, redesigned iPads, and possibly new MacBook laptops in September. News website DigiTimes reports that Apple will release a new MacBook Air with a Retina display in the second half of 2018, and in another report, claimed it would be a 13-inch display size model. Another analyst at TrendForce believes Apple will release a new MacBook Air this autumn, too.
This new range is said to feature Intel's 14nm architecture Kaby Lake processor and is expected to be priced at around $1,200 (around Rs 83,729). Apple is expected to ship eight million units of its 13-inch affordable MacBook model in 2018. According to the report, the laptop was scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, considering Intel has postponed the manufacturing of 10nm CPUs to Q2 2019, Apple is said to have revised the MacBook design to "to adopt processors based on improved 14nm Kaby Lake architecture."
To recall, Research firm Trendforce's suggested that Apple will be bringing the Pencil support to the new OLED iPhones as well, will make them true productivity devices. While the report is extremely light on specifics, iPhone support would presumably arrive as a feature of an Apple Pencil 2, an upgrade that has been speculated for many months.
