Apple Might Soon Let You Unlock Your Car Using an iPhone

The latest iOS 13.4 beta update hints that Apple might be working on adding the ability to use your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock or unlock your car.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
The first beta version of Apple’s iOS 13.4 update has been released. With this version, users will be able to use their iPhone or Apple Watch as their car keys that can lock, unlock and even start their car. As per a report published by 9to5 Mac, the latest iOS 13.4 beta update contains references to a 'CarKey' application programming interface (API). It is with this interface that a user will be able to use their Apple device like the iPhone or Apple Watch as the key of their car.

Further, the report mentions that according to the system's internal file, a user will only be able to use this feature if the car is NFC (Near Field communication) compatible since a user will need to hold their Apple device near the car to use it as its key. In order to pair a car with the device, users will have to go to the Wallet app and follow the procedure, after which he/she will have to go to the car manufacturer’s app to complete the process. Once the setup is done, users will have to keep their iPhone on top of the NFC reader for the initial process. After the process is done, the car key will be available in the Wallet app and then can be used through the iPhone or even an Apple Watch. Moreover, the feature can be shared with multiple people after the main user invites them through the Wallet app.

