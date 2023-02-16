Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Make Its Debut At WWDC 2023 In June

Apple’s high-anticipated mixed reality headset could make its debut at the WWDC 2023 conference around June this year after multiple delays. The XR headset was initially supposed to come out last year, and then some suggested it could happen early 2023 as well.

But as per the new reports, the launch could finally take place around June, which is when Apple hosts its WWDC developer event. And in many ways it makes sense. After all, XR headset will run on the rumoured realityOS and the platform will need to be given to the developers to test and then create applications that will make the hardware effective.

Having the product and the platform at a developer conference is the best way to engage with the best of minds and also work on any shortcomings that are observed during their tests. Apple is really betting big on the XR ecosystem, and is billed as the next major innovation to come out of the Steve Jobs Center.

Apple continues to rely on iPhones for its revenues (50 percent comes from iPhones sales), and the company would do well to tweak the product catalogue with one eye on the future. Apple will be entering a segment where things haven’t been smooth for its rivals. But if Apple does manage to pull off another successful pilot of the product, expect the industry to take notes and probably incorporate them in their own strategy.

Having said that, Apple’s XR headset is likely to cost over $3000 (Rs 2,40,000 approx) which means there will be a lot of room for other brands to enter and replicate a formula that doesn’t cost a fortune.

Over the years, virtual and augmented reality have been the pitches from companies, but since it is hard to justify the added cost of a hardware, XR could be the ideal gateway for the technology to prosper, and Apple will be hoping that its wait to launch a product is worthwhile. Either way, this report makes the WWDC 2023 even more enticing and we can’t wait to see the big ticket stuff that Apple showcases.

