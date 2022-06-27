Apple Mixed Reality Headset May House M2 Chipset That Powers MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

Apple’s mixed reality headset is a highly anticipated product. The mixed reality headset is said to come with both AR And VR capabilities, and the company is said to use multiple cameras and processors on the device. Now, a report has stated that Apple may use the Apple M2 chipset on the mixed reality headset.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based giant will now use its latest M2 chipset on the mixed reality headsets. The report states that the mixed reality headset will come with an Apple M2 chip paired with 16GB of RAM. Now, this is slightly different from earlier reports of Apple using a chip with M1-level capabilities along with an additional lower-end processor. While the Bloomberg report does not mention the second chipset, it has been mentioned earlier in a report from The Information, and by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

With the Apple M2 chip now launched, it only makes sense to swap an M1 out for an M2, if all the reports were true and Apple was actually planning to put an M1 chip on the mixed reality headset.

Apple launched the Apple M2 chipset during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 earlier this month. The chipset comes with an 8-core CPU and up to a 12-core GPU. Apple claims that it is 25 percent faster than the M1 and can support up to 24GB of unified memory. There is a 16-core Neural Engine on the Apple M2, and the chipset is capable of supporting up to 100 GB/s memory bandwidth.

The Apple M2 currently powers the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Both the laptops were launched at the WWDC 2022 alongside the M2 chipset itself.

