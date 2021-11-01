Apple Mixed Reality Headset May Launch As Early As Next Year: Report

Cupertino-based giant Apple is heavily rumoured to be working on a mixed reality headset that will be an AR/VR device. Now, a report suggests that the device may launch as soon as next year (2022). A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to unleash its “pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features." This, according to Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, may be launched sometime in 2022.

The Mixed Reality headset is said to bring the real and virtual world together. Reports have suggested that the device will only work with Apple products like an iPhone or a MacBook. Apple is rumoured to have developed a System-on-Chip (SoC) for the headset, along with designing the device’s display driver and image sensor. The mixed reality headset is said to be the next major Apple product launch.

Back in August, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that he will not be Apple CEO in 10 years’ time. The Apple CEO said that he wants to oversee one more major new product launch from the company before stepping down. While he did not give any details about either when he will step down or what last product he wants to oversee, there are speculations that the Mixed Reality headsets may be Cook’s last major product launch as Apple CEO.

There aren’t much details about the Mixed Reality headset as of now, but the product is said to combine AR and VR experiences. So far, renders of the Apple Mixed Reality Headset have shown a VR headset-like design.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.