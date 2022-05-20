Apple Mixed Reality Headset Said to be in Advanced Stages: Report

Apple’s much-awaited mixed-reality headset with VR and AR capabilities is said to be in the advanced stage of development. According to Bloomberg’s notable Apple tracker Mark Gurman, the company recently previewed the mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, but we are yet to hear any official word from Apple. The mixed-reality headset has been a part of the rumour mill for a long time and will likely be the ‘next big thing’ after the Apple Watch. The report adds that Apple has also ramped up the development of rOS – the dedicated operating system for the mixed-reality headset.

Gurman speculates that the rOS progress, coupled with the board presentation, suggests that the device could debut late this year or early next year, as tipped in the past.

The Apple mixed-reality headset was reported to launch last year, but the report suggests that the device still faces challenges related to content and overheating. Since the headset is rumoured to feature an advanced processor – said to be “on par with those in Apple’s latest Macs” – the supply chain issues are also a big concern.

Following the mixed-reality headset, Apple may launch AR glasses that could look like regular spectacles. The AR glasses, codenamed N421, will be able to overlay digital information and images on top of the real world. The report suggests the mixed-reality headset, codenamed N301, has been in development since 2015, and the project is spearheaded by senior executive Mike Rockwell. Lastly, the report states that Apple also tried testing their AR software on HTC Vive VR headsets in the early stages of development.

Past reports have suggested that Apple might price this new headset at $2,000 (approximately Rs 1,55,200) or more. Meta is also planning to launch its new mixed-reality headset in the coming months to accelerate the metaverse project.

