Apple Mixed Reality Headset Unlikely To Be Teased During WWDC; RealityOS Could Be Unveiled

Apple’s mixed reality AR/VR mixed headset is a highly anticipated product and a lot of people are waiting to hear official details about the product in the coming days.

If the latest from known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, those people will still have to wait a while to hear any official word on the Apple Mixed Reality headset. According to Kuo, it is unlikely that Apple will say anything about the AR/ VR headset as it will take longer before the mixed reality headset goes into mass production. That said, Kuo thinks it is unlikely that Apple will announce the device next week during the WWDC keynote. This comes after several dodgy reports suggested that Apple might just tease the mixed reality headset during WWDC 2022 that starts on June 6.

Kuo thinks that Apple won’t just tease the mixed reality headset because there is time for it to reach production, and if Apple teases it beforehand, it will give other manufacturers time to copy the product’s features. Kuo says that we will first hear about the mixed reality headset next year in 2023 itself.

It still takes some time before Apple AR/MR headset enters mass production, so I don't think Apple will release AR/MR headset and rumored realityOS at WWDC this year. Apple's competitors worldwide can't wait to see the hardware spec and OS design for Apple's AR/MR headset. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 31, 2022

It was earlier reported that Apple might unveil its RealityOS, the software that will run on the mixed reality headset during WWDC 2022 next week. A trademark realityOS has also been registered in multiple countries by a company associated with Apple. According to a report by The Verge, the RealityOS has appeared in a trademark filing, “which hasn’t been officially filed by the Apple but it’s common practice for large companies to apply for trademarks under one-off company.”

Reports mentioned that the company could officially announce this new operating system for the headset during its annual worldwide developers’ conference (WWDC). Meanwhile, Apple’s Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) will kick off from June 6 for more than 30 million Apple developers around the globe. WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

