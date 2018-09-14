Apple Mocked by Huawei For

Thank you for keeping things the same. See you in London. 16.10.18 #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/ZhZHj9Xg3s — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Thank you for supporting us as innovators. See you in London. 16.10.18 #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/pvQr7mlzd1 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Thank you for letting us be the real hero of the year. See you in London.16.10.18. #HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate20 pic.twitter.com/blwOcweRj1 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Lots of fuss being made about a certain new* phone and its camera.*New, not better, smarter or brighter. Choose the #HuaweiP20Pro. pic.twitter.com/lr1biD0v0d — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Apple's big launch this year has garnered mixed reactions worldwide post the September 12 event. The Cupertino tech giant unveiled three new successors to its iPhone line-up at the event, namely the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. Barring the claimed performance upgrades, thanks to the new A12 Bionic Chip, and a new OLED display on the iPhones, not much has changed this year in the iPhone series. Of course, the performance upgrades are also subject to opinions once the reviews start flowing out. Until then, it can easily be said that the new iPhones do not have much to show to the world this time around.The lack of "innovation" can be considered as Apple's own fault, having set the bar very high with its last year's 10th anniversary iPhone X launch. That was when the company introduced an edge-to-edge display complete with a notch and a glass finish at the back, all at once. By the looks of things, there wasn't much that Apple could do this time to improve upon its iPhone X looks or even the capability.Now, it seems Huawei has taken notice of this and has been as vocal as one can get about it. In a series of tweets starting right after the Apple event concluded, Huawei more or less mocked the new iPhone devices and 'thanked' Apple for 'keeping the same'. What's more, a short video embedded in the tweet displays a person running inside a loop similar to this year's Apple event logo, pointing at another hilarious jab at Apple. This was followed by another tweet ridiculing the launch, stating "Thank you for letting us be the real hero of the year."Huawei has started to gear up for its Huawei Mate 20 series launch scheduled for October 16 in London. The series of tweets worked two ways for the Chinese tech major, promoting its self-acclaimed "innovation-driven" launches while mocking those of Apple.