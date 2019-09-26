Apple Music Adds Chromecast Support on Android, as Battles With Spotify Continue
Apple Music is catching up to Spotify, and rather fast. It is one of the most popular music streaming services and is available on all Apple devices, as well as Android and web browsers. A new update for the Apple Music app is rolling out for Android users which brings some much-appreciated features. The app is receiving Chromecast support allowing users to Cast their music to nearby devices on the same network. There is also support for dark mode, live lyrics, access to live radio stations including TuneIn, Radio.com, and iHeartRadio.
Users need to update to the latest version of Apple Music from the Play Store to get access to the Chromecast feature. To enjoy the new features, users need to have an Android phone or tablet running on Android 5.0 or later, or a Chromebook that supports Android apps. After updating the app, users should see the new cast icon whenever they are near a Chromecast device on the same Wi-Fi network. Apart from Chromecast devices, users will be able to cast using Apple Music to Google Home and Google Assistant-powered speakers.
The new update also brings support for real-time lyrics. Lyrics cover the entire screen allowing users to sing along to their favorite tracks. On certain songs, one would be able to scroll down and even tap on a specific word to skip the song to a specific position. And then there is support for dark mode, which is just in time as Android 10 recently rolled out bringing native support for the dark theme.
